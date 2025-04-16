Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,272,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,786,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.85 and a twelve month high of $115.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.