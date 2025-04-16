Finward Bancorp Takes $844,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Finward Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.