JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.