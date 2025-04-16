Acorns Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $46,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,460,000 after buying an additional 584,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365,479 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 290,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

