Operose Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

SONY stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

