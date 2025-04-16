Acorns Advisers LLC Purchases 11,627 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
