Acorns Advisers LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 393,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,557,000 after buying an additional 882,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Prologis
In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Prologis Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:PLD opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
