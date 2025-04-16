Acorns Advisers LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 393,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,557,000 after buying an additional 882,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Prologis Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

