NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 125,426 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,426 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 953,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 389,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,714 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

