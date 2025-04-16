Brandywine Managers LLC Sells 4,167 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brandywine Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 42.8% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $40,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $124.15. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

