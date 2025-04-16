DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Purchased by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,409,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 72,095 shares during the quarter. DWS Municipal Income Trust comprises about 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 113,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 85,515 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KTF opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

(Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.