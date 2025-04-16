Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,764 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $195,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC stock opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

