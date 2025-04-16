United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.47 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.73.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

