GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,781,922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,144,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after buying an additional 4,010,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,639,000 after buying an additional 1,222,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.84.

AppLovin Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $245.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.97. The company has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total value of $18,243,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

