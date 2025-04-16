GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
State Street Price Performance
STT stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00.
State Street Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.69.
State Street Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
