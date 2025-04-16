GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.