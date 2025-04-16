GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hexcel by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE HXL opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $73.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

