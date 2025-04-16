Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,050 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Rogco LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $71.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.