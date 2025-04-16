Dodge & Cox Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

