Jump Financial LLC Acquires 16,171 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,365 shares in the company, valued at $14,400,425.20. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,398 shares of company stock worth $4,439,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.