Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Cut to $248.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $310.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NVMI opened at $186.78 on Wednesday. Nova has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $289.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.31.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nova by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nova by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nova by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

