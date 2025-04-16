Research Analysts Set Expectations for PPL Q3 Earnings

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for PPL in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of PPL opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.08%.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $32,843.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,460.72. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $52,627.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,186.40. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,140 shares of company stock worth $173,005. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Boston Partners boosted its position in PPL by 8,266.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,518,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,509,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,758,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 3,731,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,532,000 after buying an additional 3,380,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

