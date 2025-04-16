Cibc World Mkts Upgrades Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) to “Strong-Buy”

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.19.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$43.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.19. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$18.79 and a 1-year high of C$46.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total value of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally bought 1,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,908.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

