What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Hasbro FY2025 Earnings?

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%.
NASDAQ HAS opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hasbro by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
