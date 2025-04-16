What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Hasbro FY2025 Earnings?

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hasbro by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

