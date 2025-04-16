Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of CL stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

