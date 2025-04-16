Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 77 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.84 and its 200 day moving average is $189.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

