Jump Financial LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 231.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 62,045 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 78.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

