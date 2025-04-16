4,616 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 241,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $1,008,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average is $123.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.