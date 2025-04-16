Top Industrial Stocks To Research – April 15th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies involved in producing capital goods, machinery, and equipment that are essential for manufacturing and infrastructure development. Their performance is closely tied to economic cycles, as demand for industrial products typically rises with economic growth and contracts during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.27. 50,311,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,851,897. The stock has a market cap of $817.86 billion, a PE ratio of 124.64, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.51.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $180.05. 7,476,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,249,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.15. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,467,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,220,425. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75.

