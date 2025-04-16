Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Axon Enterprise stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $578.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $562.98 and a 200 day moving average of $563.07. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.