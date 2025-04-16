HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at KeyCorp

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.35. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $10,304,089,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $78,107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $74,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $45,728,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,202,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.