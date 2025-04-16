Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOCS. Piper Sandler raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. Doximity has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Doximity by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Doximity by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

