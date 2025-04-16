BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $490.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.97.

Get Microsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $385.73 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,071,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $288,336,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128,024 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,720,874,000 after buying an additional 3,103,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $44,343,058,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after buying an additional 11,600,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,961,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,273,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,546 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.