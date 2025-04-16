JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $5.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RWT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RWT

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RWT stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $709.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Redwood Trust by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.