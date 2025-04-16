FY2025 EPS Estimates for ASML Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ASML in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $27.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.60. The consensus estimate for ASML’s current full-year earnings is $25.17 per share.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML stock opened at $683.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $703.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $716.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,902,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 42.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of ASML by 21.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $417,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

