BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $83.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BOC Hong Kong to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.