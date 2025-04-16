Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BCKIY
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The 2 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD: Buy, Sell, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.