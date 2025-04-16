Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS BCKIY opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

