What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Netflix Q1 Earnings?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $6.61 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2026 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.12 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.31.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $976.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $957.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $887.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

