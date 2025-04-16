Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the March 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Austal Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Austal stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Austal has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

