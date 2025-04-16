Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ResMed

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ResMed in a research report issued on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q3 2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $213.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day moving average is $235.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $172.19 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 25.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $2,332,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,289.75. This represents a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

