Wasatch Advisors LP Increases Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,077,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 48,037 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $47,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 1,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 469,528 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,053,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after acquiring an additional 468,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,148,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DHT by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 743,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 327,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,835,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of -0.06. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

