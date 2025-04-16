Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,594 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $68,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

