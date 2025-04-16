Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 79,943 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,935,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,943 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Certara worth $95,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERT. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 175,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Certara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Certara by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

