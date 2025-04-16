Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,220 ($16.15) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.28), with a volume of 126111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,300 ($17.20).

Cerillion Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £393.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,513.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,668.60.

Cerillion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Cerillion Company Profile

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

