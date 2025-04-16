Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Stock Price Up 16.8% – Here’s What Happened

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) traded up 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.82. 404,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 82,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEO
Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 16.8 %
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The 2 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD: Buy, Sell, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.