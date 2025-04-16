Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 487359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.68 price objective on shares of Monument Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

