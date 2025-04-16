Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 161.50 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.14), with a volume of 148754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.61).

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £275.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.41.

Insider Activity at Real Estate Credit Investments

In other news, insider Mark Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £12,400 ($16,410.80). 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial real estate in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

RECI is externally managed by Cheyne Capital’s real estate business which was formed in 2008 and currently manages c.

