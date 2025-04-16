Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.13 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.51 ($0.11), with a volume of 1253193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.22 ($0.11).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.85. The company has a market cap of £70.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As announced on 29 January 2024, following the completion of a Strategic Review, the Board has determined that it would be in the best interests of shareholders as a whole to put forward a proposal for a managed wind-down of the Company.The proposal was approved by the shareholders on 25 March 2024 (99.89% of votes in favour).

As announced on 11 October 2024, InfraRed has been appointed as the Company’s investment manager and AIFM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.