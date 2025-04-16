Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.13 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.51 ($0.11), with a volume of 1253193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.22 ($0.11).
Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.85. The company has a market cap of £70.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.
Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile
The proposal was approved by the shareholders on 25 March 2024 (99.89% of votes in favour).
As announced on 11 October 2024, InfraRed has been appointed as the Company’s investment manager and AIFM.
