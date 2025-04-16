HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 57,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 32,391 shares.The stock last traded at $21.24 and had previously closed at $21.51.

HBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group started coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HBT Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $691.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

HBT Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $198,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,140. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,048.75. This trade represents a 30.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $969,500. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HBT Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

