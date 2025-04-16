EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Matson by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Down 2.1 %

MATX stock opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.65. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,118.16. This trade represents a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

