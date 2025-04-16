71,576 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 71,576 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,209,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,041,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,892,000 after purchasing an additional 415,201 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 411,411 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $12,350,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 270,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 223,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

