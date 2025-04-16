Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 164.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312,150 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 815,950 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $22,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,824,983 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $152,672,000 after acquiring an additional 133,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,673,056 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $115,444,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,253 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 219,546 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,541,784 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after buying an additional 840,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,432,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 1,310,748 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $76,821.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,221.28. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

